Analysts Set NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Target Price at $16.00

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NRDS opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37. NerdWallet has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.96 million, a P/E ratio of -71.88 and a beta of 1.42.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NerdWallet will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,329,471 shares in the company, valued at $27,976,946.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 105,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NerdWallet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in NerdWallet by 16.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in NerdWallet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 242,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

