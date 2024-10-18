OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives $18.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.90.

Separately, Hovde Group raised their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $170.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.93 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 105.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,114 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 44.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,086 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,255 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

