TriNet Group (TNET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect TriNet Group to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.76 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 397.90% and a net margin of 6.29%. On average, analysts expect TriNet Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $96.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $91.59 and a fifty-two week high of $134.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.23 and a 200-day moving average of $104.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $39,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,379. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $39,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,379. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $482,161.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,409 shares in the company, valued at $8,484,830.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

