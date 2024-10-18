Brokerages Set HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Target Price at $6.38

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUYA shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.70 price objective on shares of HUYA in a report on Friday, October 11th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.40 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

HUYA Trading Down 10.9 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in HUYA in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in HUYA by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in HUYA in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HUYA in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in HUYA in the second quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.14 million, a PE ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 0.60. HUYA has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from HUYA’s previous — dividend of $0.64.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

