Centene (CNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect Centene to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Centene to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. Centene has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average is $72.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

