Analysts Set LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target at $58.00

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get LKQ alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LKQ

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Matthew J. Mckay acquired 2,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,132.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,600 shares of company stock worth $500,870. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 552.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,236,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,412,000 after buying an additional 1,046,805 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,307,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $540,398,000 after purchasing an additional 977,585 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,944,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,772,000 after purchasing an additional 875,420 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,067,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,589,000 after purchasing an additional 873,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,220,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $438,108,000 after purchasing an additional 712,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ stock opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

About LKQ

(Get Free Report

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.