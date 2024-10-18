EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Receives $23.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.20.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on EchoStar from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of EchoStar in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on EchoStar from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.
SATS stock opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04. EchoStar has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.71.
EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.39). EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EchoStar will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.
