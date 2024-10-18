Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives $44.80 Average PT from Analysts

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

