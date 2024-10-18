Analysts Set Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Price Target at C$5.81

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.78.

TCW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Insider Activity at Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Price Performance

In other Trican Well Service news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson purchased 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,140.00. Insiders have purchased 35,977 shares of company stock worth $173,559 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.62. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$3.79 and a twelve month high of C$5.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$869.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of C$211.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$191.10 million.

Trican Well Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

