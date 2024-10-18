Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $216.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Allstate traded as high as $195.87 and last traded at $195.65, with a volume of 1422478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $193.01.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.06.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 122.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Allstate by 19.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
