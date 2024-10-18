Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $56.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Williams Companies traded as high as $52.11 and last traded at $52.05, with a volume of 641070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.37.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,218. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 6,466,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,006,000 after buying an additional 3,373,800 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,753,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,203,000 after buying an additional 1,647,469 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $57,220,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,983,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,736,000 after buying an additional 1,175,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,117,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,985,000 after buying an additional 1,024,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.75.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

