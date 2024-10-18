DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $152.00 to $173.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. DoorDash traded as high as $152.11 and last traded at $150.50, with a volume of 168714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.86.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.63.

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $746,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,492,660.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,186 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $746,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 417,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,492,660.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 390,710 shares of company stock worth $54,472,120. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.1% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 17.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.5% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 21.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.69 and its 200 day moving average is $122.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.19, a P/E/G ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

