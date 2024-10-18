Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $52.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kinetik traded as high as $50.21 and last traded at $50.10, with a volume of 81227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.07.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,913,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,653 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinetik by 148.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,348,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,636,000 after buying an additional 1,402,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinetik by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,314,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,570 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kinetik by 1,992.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,164,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the first quarter worth $30,867,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.91.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Kinetik had a net margin of 30.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $359.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

