Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $52.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kinetik traded as high as $50.21 and last traded at $50.10, with a volume of 81227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.07.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kinetik
Institutional Trading of Kinetik
Kinetik Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.91.
Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Kinetik had a net margin of 30.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $359.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kinetik Company Profile
Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kinetik
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.