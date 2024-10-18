Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $42.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Atmus Filtration Technologies traded as high as $40.15 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 221720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.16.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATMU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average of $32.12.
Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.33 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 187.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.
