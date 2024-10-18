Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Shares Up 0.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $545.00 to $575.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mastercard traded as high as $508.92 and last traded at $508.18. Approximately 520,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,430,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $507.23.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.64.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.45, for a total value of $50,952,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,924,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,970,017,774.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.8% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Mastercard by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 80,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 78,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $477.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $485.71 and its 200-day moving average is $463.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

