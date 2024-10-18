Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Up 1.4% on Earnings Beat

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $42.93 and last traded at $42.72. Approximately 8,306,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 38,771,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.14.

The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,420,599 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $229,779,191.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 980,061,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,544,809,570.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,420,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $229,779,191.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 980,061,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,544,809,570.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,633,120 shares of company stock worth $5,862,871,640. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 34,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 10.5% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 37,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 13.7% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 170,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $333.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

