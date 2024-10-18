Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Trading Up 12.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) traded up 12.2% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.66 ($0.06). 1,225,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,114,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.15 ($0.05).

Specifically, insider Adrian Kinkaid bought 83,728 shares of Fusion Antibodies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £3,349.12 ($4,373.36).

Fusion Antibodies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.52.

About Fusion Antibodies

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

