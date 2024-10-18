Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $152.98, but opened at $148.23. Interactive Brokers Group shares last traded at $148.73, with a volume of 1,041,754 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth $3,521,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth $774,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

