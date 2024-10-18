Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Down 7.5% on Insider Selling

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $11.04. Approximately 2,967,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 5,459,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

Specifically, insider Arthi Chakravarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,965. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENVX shares. B. Riley upgraded Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark began coverage on Enovix in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Enovix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Enovix Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 91.21% and a negative net margin of 1,434.34%. Equities analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the third quarter worth $97,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enovix by 10.9% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 46,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the third quarter worth $700,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 39.2% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the third quarter valued at $260,000. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

