Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Down 3.3% on Insider Selling

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $40.36 and last traded at $41.01. 23,643,018 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 57,138,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.43.

Specifically, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $321,391.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,545.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.92. The company has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a PE ratio of 350.00 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.