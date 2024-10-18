Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Up 0% on Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $196.00 to $220.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $165.80 and last traded at $165.50. Approximately 3,773,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 27,018,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.46.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.76.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. New Hampshire Trust lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in Alphabet by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

