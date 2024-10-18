J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $174.65, but opened at $187.88. J.B. Hunt Transport Services shares last traded at $185.28, with a volume of 540,543 shares changing hands.

The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share.

JBHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.56.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,674.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.82.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

