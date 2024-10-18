Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Trading Up 13.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 13.3% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Wolfspeed traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.63. 8,563,040 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 5,974,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered Wolfspeed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 292,375.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 70,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,079,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,832,000 after purchasing an additional 449,732 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the first quarter worth $1,621,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 140.8% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 427,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the first quarter worth $245,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.03). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 107.93%. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

