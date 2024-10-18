Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $10.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. 7,403,553 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 6,687,593 shares.The stock last traded at $8.22 and had previously closed at $7.30.

APLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $589,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,265.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,783. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $589,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,265.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 8.7% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 9,596,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,098,000 after acquiring an additional 771,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 70.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,485 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 18.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,869,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,077,000 after acquiring an additional 443,699 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 69.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,311,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 536,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 66.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 774,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 308,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 74.95% and a negative return on equity of 107.05%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

