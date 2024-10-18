Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Price Down 1.4% on Insider Selling

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $575.57 and last traded at $577.93. 3,104,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 15,233,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $586.27.

Specifically, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,054,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.83, for a total transaction of $241,534.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,744,844.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.89, for a total value of $533,850.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,172,468.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $585.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.37.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $545.36 and its 200 day moving average is $508.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 32,320 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 44,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,432,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

