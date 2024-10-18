North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$34.00 to C$30.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. North American Construction Group traded as low as C$23.38 and last traded at C$23.60, with a volume of 74492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.07.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NOA. National Bankshares cut their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ventum Financial dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$52.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.13.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NOA

Insider Transactions at North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Maryse C. Saint-Laurent bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.88 per share, with a total value of C$51,760.00. In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,460.80. Also, Director Maryse C. Saint-Laurent purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,760.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $290,121. 8.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33. The stock has a market cap of C$624.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.06. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of C$276.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.61 million. Analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 4.0597484 EPS for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.86%.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.