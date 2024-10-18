Short Interest in Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Decreases By 6.8%

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 507,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 544,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.6 days.
FNLPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fresnillo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Fresnillo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.
Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.
