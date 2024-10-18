Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Fluidra Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FLUIF opened at $25.11 on Friday. Fluidra has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09.
Fluidra Company Profile
