Short Interest in freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Declines By 6.4%

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

freenet Stock Performance

Shares of FRTAF stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. freenet has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.40.

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $651.55 million during the quarter. freenet had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.56%.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, broadcasting, and multimedia services for mobile communications/mobile internet, and digital lifestyle sectors in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile network operators; planning, set up, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

