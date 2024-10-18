GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Short Interest Update

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,749,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 1,660,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

GoGold Resources Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of GoGold Resources stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. GoGold Resources has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.31.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

