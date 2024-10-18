GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Short Interest Update

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,749,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 1,660,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
GoGold Resources Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of GoGold Resources stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. GoGold Resources has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.31.
About GoGold Resources
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GoGold Resources
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.