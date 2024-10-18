ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,200 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 5,396,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

ioneer Trading Down 15.7 %

GSCCF opened at C$0.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. ioneer has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.21.

ioneer Company Profile

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

