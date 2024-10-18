HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Short Interest Update

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 825.0 days.

HMS Networks AB (publ) Price Performance

HMNKF opened at $40.85 on Friday. HMS Networks AB has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.05.

About HMS Networks AB (publ)

HMS Networks AB (publ) engages in the provision of products that enable industrial equipment to communicate and share information worldwide. The company offers Anybus Embedded that offers multi-network connectivity with a single development project; Anybus Gateways, a gateway for connecting devices, machines, systems, or networks; Anybus Wireless that allows to connect machines and devices over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular networks, and industrial Ethernet; and Anybus Diagnostics, which offers tools and services to monitor, analyze, and troubleshoot industrial networks.

