HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Short Interest Update

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 825.0 days.
HMS Networks AB (publ) Price Performance
HMNKF opened at $40.85 on Friday. HMS Networks AB has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.05.
About HMS Networks AB (publ)
