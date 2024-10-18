Short Interest in Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Decreases By 7.2%

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 245,800 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 264,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.3 days.

Imperial Metals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Imperial Metals stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. Imperial Metals has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of base and precious metals in the United States, Switzerland, China, the Philippines, Singapore, and Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and other precious metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley open-pit copper-gold mine located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine located in west-central British Columbia.

