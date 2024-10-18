MBX Biosciences, Inc.’s (NYSE:MBX) Quiet Period To End on October 23rd

MBX Biosciences’ (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, October 23rd. MBX Biosciences had issued 10,200,000 shares in its public offering on September 13th. The total size of the offering was $163,200,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Get MBX Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MBX

MBX Biosciences Trading Down 4.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of MBX Biosciences stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. MBX Biosciences has a 52-week low of $20.29 and a 52-week high of $26.19.

In related news, Director Edward T. Mathers acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,614,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,831,776. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MBX Biosciences news, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier purchased 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,552,774 shares in the company, valued at $72,844,384. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward T. Mathers acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,614,486 shares in the company, valued at $57,831,776. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About MBX Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MBX Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBX Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.