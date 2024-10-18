Bicara Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BCAX) Quiet Period Set To End on October 23rd

Bicara Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bicara Therapeutics had issued 17,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 13th. The total size of the offering was $315,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCAX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Bicara Therapeutics stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. Bicara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $27.94.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,833,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $32,994,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,303,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,461,524. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,833,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $32,994,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,303,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,461,524. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 897,587 shares in the company, valued at $16,156,566. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

