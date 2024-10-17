Swedbank AB Sells 800 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Swedbank AB trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $32,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,289,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,077,000 after acquiring an additional 466,829 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021,768 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,438,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,633 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $81.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

