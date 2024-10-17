Swedbank AB Sells 1,160 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Swedbank AB lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.08% of Iron Mountain worth $27,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 321,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 592,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,547,000 after purchasing an additional 110,551 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 19.8% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 98,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM opened at $123.42 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $57.36 and a 12-month high of $124.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 187.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 433.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,697,484. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,484. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,505 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.