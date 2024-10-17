Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,097 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $19,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 422,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,935,000 after buying an additional 55,859 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,890.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,261 shares of company stock worth $3,604,822 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $218.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $210.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.48 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.