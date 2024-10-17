Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 984 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TRV opened at $242.97 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $243.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.76 and a 200-day moving average of $219.07.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $238.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.