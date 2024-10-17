Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Boosted by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 170.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 62.9% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $213.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.95 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.45.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 47.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.89.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

