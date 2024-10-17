Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 108.7% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 77,336 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 25.4% in the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 28.2% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 193,700 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 55.3% in the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 66,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $925,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Permian Resources news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,170.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,288.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,911.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

Permian Resources Price Performance

PR stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 4.32.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

