NBC Securities Inc. Sells 1,686 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 804.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,834,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857,479 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $260,755,000. Johns Hopkins University boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,935,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,154,000 after buying an additional 798,483 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,335,000. Finally, Bricktown Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 214.4% during the third quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC now owns 418,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,088,000 after buying an additional 285,698 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI stock opened at $120.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.54 and a 200-day moving average of $112.91. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

