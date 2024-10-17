CX Institutional Decreases Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

CX Institutional decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 61.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 900.0% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,250 shares of company stock worth $6,790,149. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $82.12 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $83.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

