NBC Securities Inc. Has $747,000 Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 88,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 199,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after buying an additional 17,983 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,218. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $51.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average is $42.69. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

