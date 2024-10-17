CX Institutional Sells 325 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

CX Institutional lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 30,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.67.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $192.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.42 and a 200 day moving average of $163.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

