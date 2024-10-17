CX Institutional Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,029 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 20,504 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 11.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 844 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $3,093,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE EOG opened at $127.37 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.