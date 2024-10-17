Swedbank AB Raises Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $27,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 77,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 363.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $70.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.75 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $712.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

