Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRI. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,209,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,928,000 after buying an additional 371,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 11.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,868,000 after purchasing an additional 112,947 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 757,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,918,000 after purchasing an additional 170,960 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 555,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,212,000 after purchasing an additional 186,894 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,011,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carter’s from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

Carter’s Stock Performance

NYSE:CRI opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $88.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.47.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $564.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 28.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

