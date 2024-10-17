NBC Securities Inc. Has $971,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seed Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 5,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.2 %

TSM stock opened at $187.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.95 and a fifty-two week high of $194.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.