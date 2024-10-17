Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 710,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,985,000 after acquiring an additional 32,177 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,454,000 after acquiring an additional 582,503 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 473,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 274,793 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 303,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $281.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.84. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $289.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

